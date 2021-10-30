Actress Amber Heard Under Investigation for Perjury in Dog-Smuggling Scandal
TERRIERGATE
Amber Heard’s infamous dog-smuggling case isn’t over yet. Australia is reportedly investigating whether she perjured herself during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of her two dogs, the Daily Mail reports. While then-partner Johnny Depp was filming in Australia, Heard failed to declare their two Yorkshire terriers to customs. The Aquaman actress then pleaded guilty to falsifying travel documents to sneak the pups in and blamed jet lag and sleep deprivation. But Kevin Murphy, Depp’s former estate manager, claims that Heard allegedly asked him to lie and say she wasn’t aware of the country’s strict animal quarantine laws. Murphy has reportedly already provided a witness statement and many emails that could implicate the actress.