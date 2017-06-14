Actress Anita Pallenberg Dies at 73

CHEAT SHEET
Anita Pallenberg, the Italian-German actress who rose to fame as the partner of two Rolling Stones, died Tuesday at the age of 73. Pallenberg’s friend Stella Schnabel announced her death on Instagram, calling her “the greatest woman I have ever known.” Pallenberg starred in Performance, Barbarella, Candy and more. She romanced Rolling Stone Brian Jones before going on to have three kids with his bandmate Keith Richards. Her cause of death was not immediately known.