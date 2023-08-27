Actress Arleen Sorkin, Voice of Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

CHEAT SHEET
Arleen Sorkin, who improbably parlayed a soap opera role into becoming the iconic voice of Harley Quinn, has died at the age of 67 after some health struggles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sorkin portrayed Calliope Jones on Days of Our Lives, which is where college friend Paul Dini, who created Harley Quinn, saw her one day and was inspired to cast her for Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. What was supposed to be a one-shot part turned into an eight-episode run and gigs for video games and other spin-offs. Tara Strong, who later voiced the DC Comics character, called Sorkin “the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character.”