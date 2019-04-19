Charlize Theron Reveals 7-Year-Old Daughter Is Transgender: Daily Mail

In an interview with the Daily Mail, actress Charlize Theron revealed her adopted daughter is transgender. “Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron said while talking about her 7-year-old, Jackson. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’” The Oscar-winning actress said she’s the mother of two daughters whom she wants to “protect” and “see thrive.” “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she said. “My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be, and I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

According to NBC News, Theron has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ community. She reportedly told the hosts of The View in 2009 that she would not marry her then-boyfriend, Irish actor Stuart Townsend, before everyone had the right to marry in the United States.