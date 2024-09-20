Close friends of Cheryl Hines previously warned the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress against marrying philanderer—and failed presidential candidate— Robert F. Kenedy Jr.

They were reportedly “mystified” that she chose to wed the scandalous Kennedy scion, who has now been revealed to have had an affair with political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, in 2014.

Writing in his revealing 2015 biography RFK Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream author Jerry Oppenheimer wrote of his subject: “Any woman who gets involved with Bobby does so with her eyes open, or their brains lopped off. Any woman who thinks they’re going to change Bobby is misguided and purposefully ignorant.”

Oppenheimer, a close friend of Kennedy who attended his Massachusetts wedding to Hines, pulled no punches and wrote that a guest at the nuptials “was mystified as to why Hines married Bob, since his history as a womanizer had become so public and was intertwined in scandal.”

The author added: “Women have to understand what they’re getting into when they’re with him. You can hate it, you can make excuses for it, you can do whatever you want to do, it doesn’t change the fact that he has a long history of doing certain things.”

Even before the nuptials, Kennedy was accused of cheating due this relationship with socialite Chelsea Kirwan.

Kennedy has six children. His first wife was Emily Ruth Black. His second, Mary Richardson, committed suicide in 2012. It was reported that she kept a journal listing all of his dalliances with other women.

Hines, 58, shares a daughter, Catherine, 20, with former ex-husband Paul Young.

Oppenheimer’s book relates how Hines’s Curb creator and star Larry David reportedly told Kennedy: “Nothing you do will ever rattle her.”

Prophetic words, indeed. Now it remains to be seen how Hines will react amid the latest report of Kennedy cheating.