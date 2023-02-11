Actress Danielle Deadwyler Calls Out 2023 Academy Awards for Racism, Misogynoir
OSCARS PUSHBACK
Actress Danielle Deadwyler has spoken out against the 2023 Academy Awards for snubbing both her and newly-crowned EGOT Viola Davis in the Best Actress category, citing racism and misogynoir—a term to describe misogyny against Black women—from the institution. Deadwyler was a highly-anticipated nominee for Best Actress after her performance in Till was met with rave reviews—yet, the academy failed to nominate either her or Davis, a decision met with pushback from both actresses and other members of the entertainment world. “We’re talking about people who perhaps chose not to see the film—we’re talking about misogynoir—like it comes in all kinds of ways, whether it’s direct or indirect,” Deadwyler said on a podcast Friday. “It impacts who we are.” Davis similarly spoke out against the Academy, criticizing the noticeable lack of Black female-led films left out of nominations this year.