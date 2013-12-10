Actress Eleanor Parker Dies

CHEAT SHEET
Oscar-nominated actress Eleanor Parker died Monday from complications from pneumonia. She was 91. Parker was nominated three times for Best Actress Oscars, but she was perhaps best-known for her role in 1965’s The Sound of Music, in which she played Baroness Schrader. Her career began during World War II, debuting in the 1942 Humphrey Bogart gangster film The Big Shot. She was known for her versatility, starring in serious films such as Caged, Detective Story, Interrupted Melody, (her Oscar-nominated roles) as well as Pride of the Marines, and Of Human Bondage. She won an Emmy in 1963 for an episode of The Eleventh Hour.