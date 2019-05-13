Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College-Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty in Boston court Monday for her role in the massive college-admissions cheating scandal. Flanked by security, Huffman, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud just two months after she was accused of paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

The Despite Housewives star announced her intention to plead guilty in April, along with over a dozen parents involved in the scheme. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman said in a statement announcing her intention to accept a plea deal. Prosecutors are recommending the actress serve several months in prison.