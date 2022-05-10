Actress Michelle Williams Expecting Third Child
‘IT’S TOTALLY JOYOUS’
Actress Michelle Williams has announced she is expecting her third child. The 41-year-old welcomed her son, Hart, with husband Thomas Kail, 44, in 2020 and has 16-year-old daughter, Matilda, with late actor Heath Ledger. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams told Variety. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.” Williams and Kail worked together on Fosse/Verdon in late 2018, and they secretly married in March of 2020. Williams shocked many when she married musician Phil Elverum in 2018 after only dating him briefly. The pair divorced after less than a year of marriage.