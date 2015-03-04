Actress, NHLer Threaten Suit Over Tweet

CHEAT SHEET
Actress Elisha Cuthbert and her husband, Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Dion Phaneuf, threatened to sue a Canadian sports news show late Tuesday for showing a tweet alleging an affair between Cuthbert and Leafs player Joffrey Lupul. The offending tweet was from the account of a fan named Anthony Adragna and showed up in a social-media crawl on the bottom of the screen on TSN’s TradeCenter. Cuthbert and Phaneuf have demanded a formal apology and “a significant amount of damages.” TSN issued a statement calling the broadcasting of the tweet “inappropriate and disrespectful” and offered apologies.