Actress Sienna Miller Welcomes Her Second Baby
CONGRATULATIONS
Sienna Miller has given birth to her second child, her first baby with boyfriend Oli Green, according to the Daily Mail, which spotted the actress with her newborn in West London on Wednesday. Miller, 42, also has a 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, whom she shares with actor Tom Sturridge. News of her latest pregnancy emerged in August 2023 after she was spotted showing off a baby bump during a beach holiday in Ibiza, and in a December interview with Vogue, Miller said the pregnancy was “unplanned” but she felt “more psychologically prepared” for it than with Marlowe. She also told the magazine that she would “love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” in reference to headlines questioning her being pregnant while over 40 and her relationship with Green, who is 27. The actress called the criticisms “double standards” that were “very misogynistic and patriarchal.”