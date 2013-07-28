Ad Giants Omnicom, Publicis to Merge

CHEAT SHEET
Hopefully they will have an easier time coming up with a name than Sterling Cooper. Advertising agencies Omnicom Group and Publicis Groupe announced on Sunday that they will merge, forming the world’s largest advertising agency. Paris-based Publicis and New York-based Omnicom brought in a combined $22.7 billion last year, and the combined group, Publicis Omnicom Group, will have a valuation of $35.1 billion. Publicis CEO Maurice Lévy and Omnicom’s John Wren will act as co-CEOs for the next 30 months, then Lévy will be the non-executive chairman and Wren the CEO.