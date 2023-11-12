Adam Driver Tells ‘Ferrari’ Fan ‘F*ck You’ During Contentious Q&A
‘NEXT QUESTION’
One fan found the end of Adam Driver’s rope in Poland on Sunday, approaching the actor during a Q&A at the Camerimage Film Festival to prod him about Ferrari’s dramatic racing scenes. Driver, who plays Enzo Ferrari in the Michael Mann movie, was asked what he thought about its “crash scenes,” with the audience member adding, “They looked pretty harsh, drastic, and—I must say—cheesy for me.” Having taken a swig from a water bottle, Driver took a beat before replying coolly, “Fuck you, I don’t know.” The response elicited gasps and nervous laughter from the crowd. “Next question,” Driver added. The biographical drama received a SAG-AFTRA waiver during the Hollywood actors’ strike that allowed stars Driver and Penélope Cruz to publicize it at the Venice Film Festival, where it received warm reviews and a six-minute standing ovation. It goes wide on Christmas Day.