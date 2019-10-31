CHEAT SHEET
FAIR’S FAIR
WeWork CEO’s Chief of Staff Alleges Gender Discrimination in New Lawsuit
The chief of staff to former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann has filed a lawsuit against her old boss, alleging that he retaliated against her for having children and paid her far less than her male replacement. Medina Bardhi filed a class-action suit on behalf of herself and other female WeWork employees, whom she said were paid less than their male colleagues across the board, according to a statement from her law firm.
In the suit, Bardhi says that she was demoted twice during her five years at the company, each time after she returned from maternity leave. The suit alleges that after ultimately firing her, the company hired someone less qualified who was paid nearly three times more. In the suit, Bardhi requests that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigate her claims.