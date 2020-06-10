Ex ‘Bon Appétit’ Editor Adam Rapoport Said He Took His Coffee ‘Like Rihanna,’ Assistant Claims
Adam Rapoport—who resigned from his role as editor-in-chief of Bon Appétit this week following the unearthing of a photograph of him in brownface—once said that he takes his coffee “like Rihanna,” according to his former personal assistant. Ryan Walker-Hartshorn, who has worked as Rapoport's assistant for the past few years, told Business Insider that she was made to clean Rapoport's golf clubs, fetch his son’s passport, and teach his wife how to use Google Calendar. “I am the only Black woman on his staff,” Walker-Hartshorn said. “He treats me like the help.” Walker-Hartshorn alleged that Rapoport kept the controversial brownface photo of himself on his desk, and recalled one incident when she asked the then editor-in-chief how he wanted his coffee before she headed out to Joe & the Juice. He allegedly declared: “I don't know, like Rihanna.” Walker-Hartshorn reportedly complained twice to Condé Nast's human-resources department about Rapoport’s habit of texting her on the weekend.