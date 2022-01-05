‘Waterboy’ Actor Absolutely Melts Down Over Restaurant’s Mask Policy
TEMPER TANTRUM
A comedian known for his frequent collaborations with Adam Sandler was captured on video in an altercation with a restaurant employee in Los Angeles after she denied him service for refusing to wear a mask. TMZ reported Wednesday that Peter Dante, 53, called a hostess “c*nt” after she asked him to put on a mask, before demanding to speak to her supervisor. “You know you’re garbage, right?” he appears to say in footage of the incident. “Go back to where the fuck you—go back to school.” Dante also refused to don a mask when a second staff member approached to request he wear one. The character actor eventually left the Koreatown restaurant without being seated. Dante previously made headlines in 2020 after he was arrested for allegedly threatening “to kill” his neighbors over a construction noise dispute.