Schiff Corrects Trump Lawyer’s False Claim About Closed-Door Hearings
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the House’s impeachment managers, corrected Pat Cipollone on Tuesday afternoon after the White House counsel falsely claimed that House Republicans weren’t allowed in closed-door impeachment hearings. “Not even Mr. Schiff’s Republican colleagues were allowed into the SCIF,” Cipollone asserted during the Senate floor debate on impeachment trial rules.
“Mr. Cipollone made the representation that Republicans were not even allowed in the depositions conducted in the House,” Schiff said moments later. “Now, I’m not going to suggest to you that Mr. Cipollone would deliberately make a false statement—I will leave it to Mr. Cipollone to make those allegations against others.”
“I will tell you this—he’s mistaken,” the House Intelligence Committee chair continued. “Every Republican on the three investigative committees was allowed to participate in the depositions. More than that, they got the same time we did.”