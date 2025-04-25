Our Managing Editor of Commerce Shares Her Fave Products in ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves’

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to ‘Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves,’ a new shopping series that picks the brain of our Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia will highlight her favorite online finds. This is what she loved (or, as Mia would say, “was obsessed with”) in April.

YSE Beauty Limited-Edition The Overachiever Brightening Eye Masks “YSE (founded by Molly Sims) is celebrating its second birthday with new launches. My favorite is the limited edition Overachiever Brightening Masks that makes it look like you got a full night’s rest—even if you didn’t. I’m usually not an eye mask person because most of the ones I’ve tried do little to nothing for quelling puffiness and fine lines, but these not only stay put for as long as you want them to, but they actually deliver an instant pick-me-up. The masks plump fine lines and reduce bags with a surge of hydration. They’re honestly the best thing I’ve discovered for managing allergy season symptoms.” Buy At YSE Beauty

Shark CryoGlow Cooling + LED Face Mask “I have tried over a dozen LED face masks over the years, and Shark Beauty’s new mask is the coolest one to date. This high-tech face mask harnesses the anti-aging and acne-fighting superpowers of LED light therapy (it’s equipped with red, blue, and deep infrared light) but is also designed with InstaChill technology that delivers Cryo-inspired integrated cooling to de-puff and tighten the skin in just a few minutes. It is worth the hype and every penny.” Buy At Shark Beauty

Pixi Beauty On-the-Glow Base “Just in time for summer, Pixi Beauty added a new member to its viral On the Glow family: On the Glow Base. The travel-friendly balm is basically a buildable tinted moisturizer in a stick form, and the finish is gorgeous—glowy, not greasy. The formula blurs imperfections and evens out the skin without masking it, making it the perfect formula for carefree summer days or on-the-go touchups.” Buy At Pixi Beauty

Lifepro Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate “I have been obsessed with Lifepro’s lymphatic drainage-boosting vibration plates for over two years now, but the brand’s new-and-improved Rumblex 4D model is its best yet. As someone who sits for 10+ hours a day, using this device a few times a week has helped improve my circulation and enhanced post-workout recovery. This plate is engineered with therapeutic vibration and a range of different exercise modes—you can either stand on it and do nothing or you can use it while doing strength training exercises for boosted muscular stimulation and less soreness the following day. Plus, this is the ultimate hack for combatting puffiness in the morning—it’s basically a full-body lymphatic drainage massage in 15 minutes.” Buy At Lifepro

Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Blanket “As I’ve enthusiastically told anyone interested, uninterested, or moving too slow to escape my spiel, some of the myriad benefits of red light therapy include improved recovery post-workout, improved sleep, increased energy production, glowing skin, and even weight management. I’ve been using Bon Charge’s Red Light Therapy blanket for over a month, and while it’s certainly a budget killer, spoiler alert: I am obsessed with it. This blanket is equipped with 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light inside for 360 coverage that actually touches the skin, which is crucial for reaping the cellular benefits. It’s basically a sleeping bag lined with lights.” Buy At Bon Charge

