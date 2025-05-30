The Daily Beast’s Managing Editor of Commerce Shares Her Favorite Products From May

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Welcome to Add to Cart: Mia’s Monthly Must-Haves, a series that picks the brain of our Managing Editor of Commerce, Mia Maguire. Every month, Mia highlights the online gems she’s found that are worth the hype. Here’s what she is loving (or as she would say “obsessed with”) this month.

1. Creatine Gummies

“After years of being relegated to being used exclusively by gym bros and bodybuilders (my mom, one of the latter—she has been taking it daily for years), creatine is starting to be embraced by people who aren’t entirely focused on building muscle. It’s one of the most well-researched supplements on the market—not just for supporting lean muscle and enhancing fitness performance. Studies have shown that creatine may offer impressive cognitive benefits, like improved memory and enhanced attention span. Sadly, most creatine on the market comes in the form of chalky, bitter powders you have to chug to get down—which is kind of a dealbreaker. Before I discovered Arrae’s Tone Gummies, I was mixing mine with water and taking it down like a shot. I’ve been a fan of Arrae for years (especially of its MB-1 metabolic supplement), so it’s not a shock that I have the Tone Gummies on a recurring subscription plan now.

“Each serving contains five milligrams of creatine monohydrate—which, based on my research, is the gold standard creatine type and dose—and it almost tastes like a berry-flavored powdered sugar gummy. I used to dread my daily creatine dose, and now I actually look forward to it. Plus, as someone who travels at least once a month, not having to transport white powder through the TSA is a major selling point.”

Arrae Tone Creatine Gummies “Arrae’s Tone Gummies are formulated specifically for women to support lean muscle mass and boost post-workout recovery and digestion. Along with five milligrams of creatine monohydrate, these gummies also contain gut-nourishing ginger and a postbiotic to combat bloating, foster regularity, and prevent any unwanted ‘bulking.’” Buy At Arrae

2. A Bougie Cleanser

“I usually don’t think it’s worth it to splurge on luxury facial cleansers and serums. In my opinion, most drugstore face washes get the job done. Then I tried Vintner’s Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser, and now I can’t imagine grabbing a random face wash ever again. Leave it to the brains behind Vintner’s Daughter—founder April Gargiulo (aka my ultimate beauty crush)—to turn face-washing into a full-on experience instead of a chore.

“This nutrient-dense cleanser is not only a gorgeous multitasker that removes dirt, oil, and makeup (it works like a double cleanse in a single step), but it also boosts circulation—giving you a mini facial every time you wash. The formula harnesses both water-soluble and oil-soluble solutions to hydrate and retain moisture while giving your pores a solid deep clean without stripping. Even my perpetually chapped, highly reactive skin isn’t red or irritated after using the cleanser. Gargiulo recommends massaging the cleanser into the skin for 30 seconds to a few minutes to get the most out of it—like a mask.”

Vintner’s Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser “Powered by Vintner’s Daughter’s proprietary 21-day Phyto Radiance Infusion technology, this gentle yet highly effective cleanser is like a big glass of green juice for your skin. Infused with a laundry list of barrier-fortifying ingredients—including 70 complexion-loving nutrients, brightening botanicals, and calming plant extractions—this cleanser is worth the splurge.” Buy At Blue Mercury

3. A Weighted Vest

“After getting a less-than-stellar Dex scan and C+ bloodwork last year, I decided I needed to make some changes, and my sedentary lifestyle and thrice-weekly Taco Bell habit were the first to get the ax. My first investment was a weighted vest, and it’s still the best I’ve made.

“I first learned about the fitness benefits of wearing a weighted vest while walking (or other forms of exercise) from one of my favorite content creators, Scarlett Longstreet. It turns out that wearing a weighted vest can burn up to twice the calories during your workout, strengthen your core, and build cardiovascular endurance overall due to the added resistance.

“I thought it would do nothing other than destroy my back, but after wearing one consistently during walks for the past year, I can genuinely say it’s doing something for me. Now that I’ve worked my ~weigh~ up to 30 pounds, I feel strong AF— and that alone makes it a worthy purchase. Yes, I look a bit like Lara Croft when I sport it on the streets, but honestly? It’s kind of a vibe.”

WOLF TACTICAL Simple Weighted Vest “This one from WOLF TACTICAL is a bit less militant-looking, though I wear my camo alternative vest with pride, and it has removal weights, so you can build up your strength over time and adjust as needed.” Buy At Amazon

4. Brightening Eye Drops

“I’ve touted Lumify’s original eye drops as the most underrated beauty hack in my arsenal for years. These cosmetic eye drops—meaning they’re for aesthetics, not for dry eyes or irritation (per my ophthalmologist)—instantly make your eyes white and bright. It’s like an instant pick-me-up that makes you look as if you just chugged a gallon of water and slept for ten hours the night before…even when you definitely didn’t.

“I used them on my wedding day, and I could tell they really made my eyes look more awake (and even larger?) in the photos. These drops work in just a minute, reducing redness and soothing any irritation. If I had to choose between these drops or mascara, I would choose Lumify in a second.”

Lumify Preservative-Free Redness Relieving Drop “Developed by the eye experts at Bausch + Lomb, these redness-reducing beauty drops are also great for alleviating mild irritation. Best of all, you can use them every day—even if you have dry or sensitive eyes like me.” Buy At Amazon

5. Sweatpants Jeans

“When my friend—and Scouted contributor—Jamie Stone introduced me to Rag & Bone’s viral Miramar “sweatpant jean” collection earlier this year (read her full review here), I knew my approach to denim was about to change forever.

“Imagine your favorite pair of jeans with the comfort of stretchy, elasticized sweatpants—but without the frump factor. That’s exactly what Rag & Bone’s Miramar Sweatpant Denim collection delivers. The brand’s innovative Miramar printing technique makes any fabric—yes, even ultra-stretchy ones like mesh and cotton terry—look just like denim.

“The collection includes a variety of chic styles, from office-ready wide-leg jeans and classic straight legs to denim jackets, all crafted from the brand’s ultra-comfy stretch ponte fabric.”