Adele Confirms Her Next Act Will Be a Disappearing Act
PLEASE DON’T LEAVE
Much to the horror of power ballad fans worldwide, Adele announced Saturday that she would be taking an “incredibly long” hiatus from music in the near future. Citing fan footage, TMZ reports that the “Rolling in the Deep” singer made the announcement during a concert in Munich, Germany. “I have ten shows to do,” she said of the remaining dates on the calendar for her Las Vegas residency, which wraps up in November, “but after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time.” She explained to concertgoers that she had “spent the last seven years building (a) life for myself... I want to live it now,” adding, “I just need a rest.” Who doesn’t?! The songstress is known for taking lengthy breaks between projects, each of which are heavily tied to her personal life. Each of her albums is named after her age at the time of their recording; her most recent, 30, was released in 2021, six years after the release of 25. Perhaps we'll get 40 in 2031, then, filled with songs about her love affair with fiancée Rich Paul—and the aches and pains that come with middle age.