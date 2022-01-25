As Adele continues to issue refunds and FaceTime fans who’d shown up in Las Vegas for her abruptly postponed residency, it appears some insiders want to set the story straight about what really killed the show.

In a tearful video last week, Adele said half her crew had contracted COVID-19, forcing the postponement. But reports have begun pouring in from multiple tabloids (grains of salt, etc. etc.) that the singer clashed with her set designer, Esmeralda Devlin, over various production details—altercations described as “explosive.”

The latest of these dispatches, from TMZ, cites Caesars Palace-connected insiders who claim Adele was displeased with multiple production elements, including “various set pieces, a choir, the sound system and other items associated with the show.”

“Several sources say they could not satisfy her production demands,” the tabloid adds. “[T]hey say she felt numerous elements ‘were not good enough.’”

Adele’s representatives did not respond to TMZ’s request for comment.

Despite the allegedly ongoing production disputes, the tabloid’s insiders claimed Adele’s decision to postpone left them stunned. The 30 singer, whose chronic stage fright is well documented, was visibly emotional when she made the announcement to fans last week.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said at the time. “It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now. And I’m gutted, I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute... We’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

TMZ reports the venue hopes to mount at least a few of Adele’s shows currently scheduled for February. In the meantime, let’s hope spurned fans find a way to go easy on their idol—although that might be difficult for those struggling to get refunds.