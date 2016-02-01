Adele: I Never Gave Trump Permission to Use My Songs

Read it at BBC News
Adele distanced herself Monday morning from Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump after he began using her music at his rallies. “Adele has not given permission for her music to be used for any political campaigning,” a spokesman for the pop star said. Trump has played Adele’s hit “Rolling in the Deep” to warm up the crowd at campaign events. Adele’s statement comes just days after Mike Huckabee released a parody video of the British singer’s “Hello.” Adele’s camp had no comment on that appropriation.