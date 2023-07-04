Entertainment

Adele Hilariously Dares Las Vegas Audience To Throw Objects At Her: 'I'll F—king Kill You'

Don't Do It

The Grammy winner was responding to recent videos of concert attendees throwing strange and even dangerous objects at singers.

Kyndall Cunningham

Entertainment Reporter

CHRIS DELMAS

Adele warned fans not to throw objects at her during a recent concert in a now-viral TikTok. And she did it in the most Adele way possible. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment?”she asked the crowd at her Las Vegas residency. “People just throwing shit onstage—have you seen that?” The “Easy On Me” singer was referring to a recent string of viral clips showing concertgoers throwing random objects at musicians. Infamously, someone hurled a cellphone at Bebe Rexha last month during a Manhattan show, leaving her with a black eye. “I f*cking dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you,” Adele said before coincidently firing a T-shirt launcher at the audience. The chuckling crowd seemingly took her threats well.

Kyndall Cunningham

Entertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

,