Adele warned fans not to throw objects at her during a recent concert in a now-viral TikTok. And she did it in the most Adele way possible. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment?”she asked the crowd at her Las Vegas residency. “People just throwing shit onstage—have you seen that?” The “Easy On Me” singer was referring to a recent string of viral clips showing concertgoers throwing random objects at musicians. Infamously, someone hurled a cellphone at Bebe Rexha last month during a Manhattan show, leaving her with a black eye. “I f*cking dare you to throw something at me, and I’ll fucking kill you,” Adele said before coincidently firing a T-shirt launcher at the audience. The chuckling crowd seemingly took her threats well.