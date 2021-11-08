Need Help Finding the Right Gift This Year? Don’t Worry, Adidas Is Here to Help
Your Presents Is Requested
Wouldn't it be nice if you could knock out your entire gift list in one go? You can! From shoes to jackets to tights, the adidas gift collection has something for everyone.
adidas Superstars have been the go-to sneakers of sports and street legends for half a century. This lifestyle staple is made with full-grain leather for enhanced durability and unmatched comfort.
Superstar Shoes
If your SO or BFF is a jogger, they'll love these. Made with recycled materials, these compression tights are warm, breathable, and make a statement on the track. They even have a discreet and handy pocket in the waistband to stash keys and cash.
Compression Tights
Just in time for the colder weather, this track jacket is a surefire crowd-pleaser. It's made with warm and plush sherpa fleece but has a relaxed fit. It’s the piece of clothing someone finds themselves grabbing every time they leave the house (and they’ll think of you each time!).
SPRT Firebird Sherpa Track Jacket
