CHEAT SHEET
EXTRA, EXTRA
adidas Is Taking an Extra 20% Off All Sale Items, Today Only
You may be playing it cool as the summer winds down but adidas knows that you’ll want the gear that stays with you no matter the weather. Today only, use the code AUGUST20 and get an extra 20% off sale styles. Check out the NMD_R1 Shoes, made with the brand’s most responsive cushioning ever and paired with an EVA midsole for extra bounce. The sweet Linen Green/Ice Mint colorway is down to $94 (originally $130) with the sale. Want something a little more casual? The Continental Vulc Shoes balances premium leather with a throwback, retro-inspired style. They’re down to $45 (originally $70). If you’re not in the market for sneakers but still want to take advantage of the extra discounts, the always-classic 3-Stripe Leggings are your answer. The 93%-cotton leggings have the iconic 3-stripes down the side and come in a soft shade called Purple Glow. They’re on sale for $16 (originally $40) with the extra discount at checkout. Whatever you choose to pick up during this one-day sale, you’ll enjoy it for years to come because adidas never goes out of style. | Shop at adidas >
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.