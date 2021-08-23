Here’s How to Score Exclusive Discounts and Offers for Adidas This Week
Members Only
The adidas’ Member’s Week Sale is finally here! From today (8/23) until Sunday (8/29) you can save 33% sitewide on tops, bottoms, and more. To take advantage of these incredible savings, all you need to do is download the free adidas app and complete your profile sign-up. So simple. So effortless.
Whether you plan on hitting the gym or you’re just into the sporty look, this tank top will carry you through the day. It has the perfect fit, not too tight or too loose. Its high neck prevents any overexposure and it’s comfy to wear all day (shoutout to 100% cotton!).
Lose Logo Tank Top
33% off original price of $25
Complete the look with these soft, stretchy, and versatile leggings. Their high-rise waist will have you looking on-point whether you are wearing a crop top or oversized tee.
Loungewear Tights
33% off original price of $35
Sweat pants should be a staple in every guy’s wardrobe. These sweats sport a striking two-toned look, have zip pockets for your essentials, and are made with 100% cotton. So you know they’re comfy.
3-Stripes Split Sweatpants
33% off original price of $70