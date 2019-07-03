CHEAT SHEET
A$AP Rocky Arrested in Sweden Over Alleged Assault
Swedish police arrested rapper A$AP Rocky on assault charges Tuesday night after a video surfaced allegedly showing him throwing a man several feet in the air. The video was reportedly recorded in Stockholm on Sunday evening after A$AP Rocky performed at the Smash Festival. Videos published by the rapper on his Instagram account purportedly show two young men following and harassing A$AP Rocky before the altercation escalated. “So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he wrote on his Instagram account. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for four blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”