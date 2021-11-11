CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Adoptive Parents of Missing Hawaii 6-Year-Old Arrested for Murder
TWIST
Read it at NBC News
When Isaac and Lehua Kalua reported their adoptive daughter, 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel,” missing in the Waimanalo area of Honolulu on Sept. 13, a frantic search was launched. Now, nearly two months later, authorities say most of the information the parents gave them is untrue—and the couple has been been arrested for second-degree murder. Authorities believe Isabella was killed sometime in August. Her body has never been found, and her parents are being held without bail, Rade Vadic, Honolulu’s interim police chief, told reporters. “Unfortunately what began as a search for a missing girl turned into a murder investigation,” he said.