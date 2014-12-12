Adrian Peterson’s Appeal Denied

CHEAT SHEET
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will remain suspended until at least next spring, according to a ruling issued Friday by an NFL-appointed arbiter. Peterson, who is charged with felony child abuse for using a wooden switch to discipline his 4-year-old son, had appealed the league’s decision last month to suspend him without pay and not consider him for reinstatement until at least April 15. Though Adrian had been paid during the appeal, the arbiter’s ruling means Peterson must forfeit checks from the Vikings’ last six games, which add up to $4.1 million. The NFL Players Association says the ruling “ignores the facts, the evidence and the collective bargaining agreement. This decision also represents the NFL's repeated failure to adhere to due process and confirms its inconsistent treatment of players.”