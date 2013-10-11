Adrian Peterson's Son Dies

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KSTP
The 2-year-old son of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson died on Friday afternoon after being badly beaten by his mother's boyfriend. The boy was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after police were called to the child's mother's house and found he was not breathing. Her boyfriend, Joseph Patterson, was arrested at the time and charged with aggravated battery of an infant and aggravated assault. Before the news broke of his son's death, Peterson told reporters he would be playing in Sunday's game because football "gets me through tough times."