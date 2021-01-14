Fourth Democratic Rep Gets COVID After Lockdown With Anti-Mask Republicans
ANOTHER ONE
A fourth Democratic member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering during the Capitol riot with Republican colleagues who refused to put face masks on. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) said on Wednesday morning he was quarantining at home after testing positive. He received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine last week but said that he “understand[s] the [e]ffects take time.” Espaillat also spoke on the House floor on Wednesday when he voted to impeach President Trump.
Reps. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) have tested positive in the last week. They blasted Republicans who “adamantly refused” to wear masks while lawmakers were in lockdown for several hours. Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-KS) also tested positive last week.