1

Adrien Brody’s Girlfriend Responds to That Wild Halle Berry Kiss

COOL AS A CUCUMBER
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 7:22PM EST 
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Savion Washington/Getty Images
(L-R) Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Savion Washington/Getty Images

Despite online fodder, Adrien Brody’s girlfriend Georgina Chapman was on board with his and Halley Berry’s shocking kiss on the Oscars red carpet, acknowledging that her partner was “more than fine” with the stunt. “It was [quite the moment] wasn’t it?” Chapman told Extra Sunday night. The fashion designer, who has been dating Brody for roughly five years, continued: “I mean, how can you deny a man a kiss with Halle Berry?” Berry was getting her “payback” for a 2003 stunt that saw Brody kiss her onstage at the Academy Awards while accepting his Best Actor award for his role in The Pianist. Berry was presenting the award at the time. “Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the pair’s surprise kiss. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment… tonight I had to pay him back,” Berry additionally told Variety on the red carpet Sunday.

2
Stephen King Has a Viral Theory About the Trump-Zelensky Fight
CONSPIRACY THEORY
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 03.03.25 1:57PM EST 
Stephen King
GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Author of contemporary horror, Stephen King is a guest on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Getty Images

Author Stephen King revealed what he thinks President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance’s motivations to gang up on Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky were: To redirect anger away from Elon Musk’s cost-cutting shenanigans. The Carrie author took to X on Saturday to share his theory: “Trump and Vance threw Zelenskyy under the bus because people are angry about Musk’s crazy cutting spree, and Trump kissing Putin’s ass.” King added, “Tossed the base some red meat (I’m looking at you, Lindsey Graham). Old pro wrestling trick. Fire up the crowd.” King’s theory follows Trump and Vance’s heated negotiations with the Ukrainian president on Friday, when the three clashed over the U.S’s defense spending on Ukraine. Even GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has long been an ally to Zelensky and Ukraine, slammed Zelensky after the Friday showdown and told him he should quit. The meeting comes as Republican lawmakers have faced backlash at town halls across the country over Musk’s slashing of federal spending and jobs through his work at the Department of Government Efficiency. As of Monday afternoon, King’s theory has received over 2.4 million views, 12,000 reposts, 8,800 likes and 8,200 comments.

Shop with Scouted

Bissell Just Launched a Mini Version of Its Beloved Little Green Machine Cleaner
FUN-SIZED
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 02.25.25 8:58PM EST 
Bissell Little Green Machine Mini
Bissell.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s no surprise that Bissell’s O.G. Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is almost certainly the most beloved cleaning gadget on social media in the last few years—and perhaps of all time. It may seem like a novelty cleaning gadget, but despite its pint-size profile, this thing is as powerful as many of its full-sized counterparts. Now, Bissell has launched an even more portable (and car-friendly) version of its original bestselling cleaner: The Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner. The fun-sized cleaner delivers as much deep cleaning power as the original version but in a smaller size that allows for added portability—just in time for spring cleaning season.

Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Cleaner
See At BISSELL$95

At just seven pounds (seriously, even my cat weighs more than this thing!), the sleek Little Green Mini Portable Deep Cleaner tackles even the toughest oh-no situations, whether it be cleaning up the rug your cat just threw up on, frantically trying to restore the filthy couch upholstery before your in-laws arrive for the weekend, or tackling crumbs, sand, and whatever else your dog (or child) drags into your car. Not only does it offer powerful suction, but it also lifts new and old stains and removes odor like a charm. It’s the ultimate small space sidekick to have in your cleaning arsenal—especially for parents and pet owners.

3
Late Actor’s Family Rips Oscars for ‘In Memoriam’ Snub
LEFT OUT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 5:28PM EST 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally's Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Tony Todd attends the All in for CP celebrity charity poker event benefiting the One Step Closer Foundation's effort to fight Cerebral Palsy at Bally's Las Vegas on December 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The late actor Tony Todd, who is known for his lead role in 1992’s horror classic Candyman, was snubbed at the Academy Awards on Sunday when he wasn’t included in the ceremony’s annual “In Memoriam” tribute, TMZ reported. Todd, 69, passed away on Nov. 6. Todd’s widow, Fatima, told TMZ that she was angry about the snub and believes there might be a racial element at play. She claimed that people of color and women are usually ignored when the Academy honors the dead—even though her husband is credited with over 250 movies and TV shows. Todd’s rep, Jeffrey Goldberg, told TMZ that he received numerous calls and emails from angry friends and colleagues in the industry about Todd’s snub. “I’ll just say that I’m disappointed that Tony was forgotten ... the Academy might want to reconsider the way they do this section of the broadcast because although it is great that they remember some of those we’ve lost in the past year, they often forget others that should be honored. Tony was my friend and client for over 30 years and I’m just sad that he wasn’t given the honor that he deserved.” Others missed by the Sunday “In Memoriam” tribute include Harriet the Spy star Michelle Trachtenberg, 39, who died the Wednesday before the Oscars, as well as Mallrats and Heathers star Shannen Doherty, 53, who died in July 2024.

4
Chris Rock Hints at Hosting Oscars Again Years After Will Smith Slap
MOVING ON
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 7:12PM EST 
Chris Rock arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS
Chris Rock arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Chris Rock would not rule out hosting the Oscars again, for the third time–despite being slapped on stage by Will Smith three years ago. “You never know,” Rock, who hosted the event in 2005 and 2016 told told E! News at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party. “This is what I would say, the most miserable people on earth are people that can’t forgive. And not just people, you have to forgive yourself sometimes. So, hey, you never know.” While presenting an award at 2022’s show, Smith came up on stage and slapped Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor notoriously told him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth,” as Rock stood shocked on stage. Smith later apologized, resigned from the Academy and was banned from the event for 10 years. “I live in forgiveness,” Rock added at Sunday’s event. “True love starts at forgiveness.”

Shop with Scouted

These Salon-Quality Scalp Care Essentials Will Keep Your Head Hydrated and Dandruff-Free
HEADS UP!
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 02.26.25 1:58PM EST 
Published 02.26.25 1:10PM EST 
Jupiter's selection of anti-dandruff and dry scalp care products
Jupiter

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Between dandruff and dryness, taking care of your scalp can (literally) feel like a head-scratcher. Enter Jupiter, an innovative scalp care brand with a suite of salon-quality, dermatologist-tested products to soothe scalp discomfort and keep your hair looking better than ever.

If you find yourself bothered with a dry and itchy or are constantly brushing off powdered sugar-like flakes from your head, the Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo is a must-try. This rich-lather formula targets dry scalp issues while still preserving your hair color and quality. Plus, it smells great!

Jupiter Hydrating Shampoo
Buy At Target$15

Every shampoo should be paired with a great conditioner to lock in moisture and prevent flaking—and the Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner more than ticks the box. Formulated with a blend of nourishing oils, calming oatmeal (yes, that’s a thing), and vitamins that help fight back against damage to your scalp and hair, this conditioner will have you feeling (and looking) fresh long after you get out of the shower.

Jupiter Nourishing Conditioner
Buy At Target$15

For anyone suffering from mild-moderate dandruff or dealing with yellow, confetti-like flakes, the Jupiter Restoring Serum will feel like a godsend. Packed with skin-friendly vitamins and botanicals, this serum delivers targeted scalp relief whenever and wherever you need it, making it perfect for daily touch-ups and extending the time between washes.

Jupiter Restoring Serum
Buy At Target$18

5
Elton John Slams Trump Administration Over AIDS Program Cuts
GRAVELY CONCERNED
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 03.03.25 6:18PM EST 
British musician Elton John speaks during the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28, 2024. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Getty
Getty

Music icon Elton John has spoken out against the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts. The Elton John AIDS Foundation, established by the British musician in 1992, said it was “gravely concerned” by President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate over 90% of USAID contracts, resulting in the pause of PEPFAR, the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief. “This abrupt action could have devastating effects on the HIV response and put years of progress in jeopardy,” the organization said in a statement. “Millions of people are alive today thanks to the generosity of the American people and because of effective programs like PEPFAR. Today they are unsure of when, or even if they will get the medicine they need to stay alive.” PEPFAR has saved about 26 million lives and prevented millions of infections since the program was created by President George W. Bush in 2003, according to the State Department. John, 77, said his foundation was working with partners to ensure continued access to HIV services. “With much uncertainty surrounding the aid cuts at home and abroad, we urge the U.S. Government to continue the lifesaving work of bipartisan programs like PEPFAR,” he said.

6
Pope Francis Suffers New Respiratory Failure and Is Placed on Ventilator
‘PROGNOSIS REMAINS GUARDED’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.03.25 2:53PM EST 
A woman touches a portrait of Pope Francis following a Catholic Mass held to pray for the ailing Pontiff on February 24. John Moore/Getty Images
John Moore/Getty Images

Pope Francis has suffered two new acute respiratory crises and was placed back on a noninvasive ventilator on Monday. The latest episodes were caused by “significant accumulation” of mucus in the 88-year-old pontiff’s lungs, which lead to a narrowing of his airways. The Associated Press reported that doctors extracted “copious” amounts of mucus from his lungs during two bronchoscopies, with the Vatican attributing the build-up of mucus to the body’s reaction to the original pneumonia infection that the Pope has been battling for two weeks. He is now back on noninvasive mechanical ventilation, and the Vatican said that “The Holy Father has remained consistently alert, oriented, and cooperative.” Pope Francis, who suffers from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed in his youth, was admitted to hospital on Feb. 14 with bronchitis that developed into complex pneumonia in both lungs. The Vatican said the prognosis remains guarded following the latest crisis.

7
Casey Anthony Launches New Career as a Legal Advocate on TikTok
HER NEXT VIRAL MOMENT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.03.25 3:52PM EST 
Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images
Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Burbank-Pool/Getty Images

Casey Anthony, the Florida mother who was controversially acquitted of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2008, has launched a new career as a legal advocate on TikTok and Substack. “I am a legal advocate, I am a researcher, I’ve been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it’s necessary, if I’m going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate, that I start to advocate for myself and also advocate for my daughter,” Anthony said in a TikTok video published over the weekend. “As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing, as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008,” she continued, adding that her goal is to offer “tools and resources” to people “that they can utilize.” Anthony was a media fixture at the time of her trial where prosecutors accused her of murdering her daughter after failing to report her months-long disappearance in 2008. She was ultimately found not guilty of murder in 2011 which led to significant pushback from the public.

@caseyanthony_substack

Raw, uncut, unfiltered. Join me on Substack, https://substack.com/@therealcaseyanthony It's time we stand in the light together. #fyp

♬ original sound - caseyanthony_substack
8
Adrien Brody Gave the Longest Speech in Known Oscar History
‘I’LL BE BRIEF’
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.03.25 11:58AM EST 
Published 03.03.25 11:40AM EST 
Adrien Brody accepts the Best Actor In A Leading Role award for "The Brutalist" onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adrien Brody ignored the Academy’s 45-second limit and delivered one of the longest speeches in Oscar history after winning Best Actor for his role as a Holocaust survivor in The Brutalist. The star started by saying “I’ll be brief,” then spoke for five minutes and 40 seconds, thanking everyone from his family to his co-stars and reflecting on his “fragile profession.” While some of the shortest speeches in Oscar history have consisted of less than 10 words, Brody went on for a staggering 558 words. The only speech that could possibly have lasted longer is Greer Garson’s 1942 acceptance, rumored to have stretched up to seven minutes, though there is limited footage of the speech so its exact length remains uncertain. Producers tried to play Brody off after three and a half minutes, but he refused to budge. “I will wrap up, please turn the music off,” he said. “It’s not my first rodeo.” Twenty-two years ago, Brody became the youngest Best Actor winner for The Pianist. On Sunday, he joined an elite club of just ten actors to have won the category twice—while also denying Timothée Chalamet the chance to take his title as the youngest Best Actor winner.

Shop with Scouted

Experience What Edge-to-Edge Vulva Stimulation Feels Like With This Flexible Vibrator
BUZZWORTHY
Davon Singh
Published 02.27.25 1:56PM EST 
Person holding a purple MysteryVibe vibrating ring on a bed, highlighting its flexible and ergonomic design for couples' intimacy.
MysteryVibe

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’re looking for a new way to play in the bedroom, allow us to introduce you to MysteryVibe’s new Legato vibrator. Unlike most external vibrators, the Legato is a ring vibrator engineered to stimulate the vulva—not just the clitoris. This is an ideal sex toy for those seeking a penetration-free external vibrator that doesn’t just offer direct clitoral stimulation.

Created by leading OB-GYNS and urologists, the beginner-friendly Legato is made of waterproof silicone, allowing the vibrator to bend and adapt to all vulva shapes and sizes. Its four strategically placed motors deliver mind-blowing pleasure to the entire vulva while enhancing natural lubrication.

Legato Vibrator
Buy At MysteryVibe

Free Shipping

Plus, thanks to the flexible ring design, the Legato also excels at solo and partnered play. The wide circular gap in the middle allows a partner (or another sex toy) to penetrate. In fact, male partners may even reap the benefits of extra stimulation in certain positions like missionary.

But the fun for couples doesn’t end there. By using the companion app, you or your partner can play with 16 vibration intensity settings. So, whether you’re edging toward an explosive orgasm or craving pulsations and deep rumbles, the power is in your hands (literally). Best of all? Right now, the Legato is a whopping 35 percent off.

9
Kroger CEO Resigns Amid Mystery Personal Conduct Allegations
CLEANUP ON AISLE 3
Sean Craig
Published 03.03.25 12:32PM EST 
Rodney McMullen, former Chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 1, 2023. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen abruptly resigned following an investigation into undisclosed “personal conduct” allegations, the grocery giant announced Monday morning. The company declined to offer details about his alleged conduct, except to say that it was “unrelated to the business” and “inconsistent” with Kroger’s ethics policies. McMullen, 64, was Kroger’s CEO for over a decade and had been at the company since 1978. In a statement, the board of directors said it learned of “certain personal conduct by McMullen” on Feb. 21 and “immediately retained outside independent counsel to conduct an investigation.” Bloomberg News reported the investigation was completed in recent days and that McMullen submitted his resignation Monday. Ronald Sargent, a member of Kroger’s board since 2006, was appointed interim CEO while the company conducts a search for a new executive. The announcement comes less than three months after a $25 billion proposed merger between Kroger and rival grocery chain Albertsons collapsed after a federal judge blocked the deal. Albertsons filed a lawsuit against Kroger for breach of contract, alleging it failed to undertake “any and all actions” to obtain a green light from regulators.

10
Trump Tariffs Set to Send Car Prices Soaring Up to $12,000 Higher
STICKER SHOCK
Janna Brancolini
Published 03.03.25 11:21AM EST 
President Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office and holds up a hat that says "Trump was right about everything." Alex Wong/Getty Images
Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to send car prices soaring by as much as $12,000 per vehicle, according to automotive experts. On Tuesday, Trump plans to impose sweeping tariffs—an import tax paid by American companies that is typically passed along to consumers—on products from Canada and Mexico, raising prices on vehicles and vehicle parts manufactured in those countries. If Trump follows through with his pledged tariff rate of 25 percent, automotive groups say it will cost at least $4,000 more to build crossover utility vehicles. A large SUV with “significant” parts manufactured in Mexico will see an increase of $9,000, while a pickup truck will see an $8,000 increase. The price to produce an electric vehicle will jump $12,000. In each case, the increased costs will lead to comparably higher prices, which analysts say will quickly result in fewer sales. Best sellers including the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and Ford Bronco Sport SUV are likely to be affected. Car sales have already suffered recently thanks to high prices and elevated borrowing costs. Even before the tariffs, sticker prices were up more than 20 percent this year compared to 2020.

