Adult Film Star Sophia Leone’s Cause of Death Revealed
TRAGIC
A cause of death has been determined for adult film star Sophia Leone more than five months after her death. TMZ reports that the Albuquerque cops confirmed she died from a drug overdose. The specific drugs involved have not been revealed. Leone died after being found unresponsive in her home on March 1. She was just 26, and her death has been ruled accidental. The outlet reports that police previously called her death “suspicious.” “We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime so this is a unique situation,” police said at the time. A GoFundMe was started on her behalf to cover the expenses of her funeral and investigation costs. It raised over $14,000. Leone’s death came on the heels of another adult film star’s death in January, Jesse Jane, who also died from an accidental overdose caused by a fatal mix of fentanyl and cocaine, according to The Oklahoman.