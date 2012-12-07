Advertiser Pulls From Prank Station

CHEAT SHEET
The first advertiser, a supermarket chain, has pulled its business from the Australian radio station responsible for the prank call to a London hospital that turned tragic. A receptionist at the King Edward VII hospital committed suicide Friday days after being fooled by two Australian DJs posing as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, who were given sensitive information about Kate Middleton’s condition. The DJs issued an apology, deleted their Twitter accounts, and announced that they will be suspending themselves from the radio station. But they have a history of crude calls—including one that forced a 14-year-old girl to admit she had been raped on-air.