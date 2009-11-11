Aerosmith Not Breaking Up

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at TMZ.com
"There's absolutely no validity to rumor that Aerosmith is breaking up, mutha f**ka!" Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler told TMZ.com on Tuesday night. Both Tyler and guitarist Joe Perry, who was carrying what looked like a beer into a Trump hotel in New York, denied that the decades-old rock band was breaking up, a rumor spread via Twitter remarks from Perry that caused speculation that the lead singer was leaving the band. "I just want New York—New York, I just want you to know I am not leaving Aerosmith," Tyler reiterated to the crowd of the band’s show at Irving Plaza in NYC on Tuesday night, according to ABC News. Enough said.