Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Sued for Sexually Assaulting a Minor
NEW DETAILS
A California woman is suing rock legend Steven Tyler, accusing the Aerosmith frontman of sexual assault after he carried out an illicit relationship with her during the 1970s which began when she was just 16 years old. According to court documents first reported by Rolling Stone, Julia Holcomb also alleged that Tyler convinced her parents to grant him guardianship, a ploy that would make it easier for her to travel with the singer without fear of criminal prosecution. The relationship was never really a secret—Holcomb has been public about their time together and Tyler even chronicled the episode in his memoir (albeit without using any names), at one point even mentioning a “teen bride” he almost took. Holcomb, in her lawsuit, argues that she “was powerless to resist [Tyler’s] power, fame and substantial financial ability.”