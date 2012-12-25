Affleck: I’m Not Running for Senate

CHEAT SHEET
The Oscar race is the only one Ben Affleck plans to participate in in the near future. The actor-writer-director announced on Facebook that he will not, despite widespread rumors this past week, be running to fill Sen. John Kerry’s seat in Massachusetts. “I love Massachusetts and our political process, but I am not running for office,” Affleck wrote. “We are about to get a great secretary of state and there are some phenomenal candidates in Massachusetts for his Senate seat. I look forward to an amazing campaign.” He continued that he’s looking forward to still working on a number of political issues, including supporting veterans and the Eastern Congo Initiative.