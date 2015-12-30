‘Affluenza’ Teen Wins Temporary Stay Against Deportation

Read it at The Dallas Morning News
While authorities coordinate "affluenza teen" Ethan Couch's return from Mexico, a local court has reportedly granted him and his mother a temporary stay against deportation to the United States. “We had plans to get 'em back today, but we were told that at this point we can stand down until further notice,” Tarrant County Sheriff Dee Anderson said. Couch and his mother were detained in Puerto Vallarta several weeks after the pair disappeared from Texas when Ethan failed to report for a probation check-in.