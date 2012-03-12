Afghan Avalanche Traps 45

CHEAT SHEET
The country simply can’t get a break. A huge avalanche struck two remote villages in northeastern Afghanistan on Monday, with 45 people feared trapped under the snow. “We are not sure how many died and how many survived,” a provincial spokesman said. “There is no rescue team there yet.” It’s been the worst winter in the country for some 30 years as heavy snowfall has resulted in more avalanches than normal. At least 50 people were killed in another avalanche March 4 in Badakhshan province.