Afghan Girls Poisoned at School

A poison was unleashed at a girl's school in Afghanistan on Wednesday, causing 122 students and three teachers to be hospitalized. Roughly a third of those hospitalized remain under the care of doctors, exhibiting a range of symptoms including dizziness, vomiting, headaches, and blackouts, but none of them appear to be in critical condition. Blood samples are being analyzed to see what kind of substance was used. There have been several poisonings at girls’ schools in Afghanistan in recent years as more girls go to school. The incident occurred in Talokhan, a provincial capital city in the North.