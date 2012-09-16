Afghan Insider Attacks Kill 6

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
Four more American soldiers were killed Sunday in a spate of weekend attacks that have left six NATO peacekeepers dead in “insider” attacks by Afghans who turned on them. Two more troops were found wounded and an Afghan police officer was found dead at the post the Americans were manning when attacked. The five other Afghans assigned to the post had slipped away. Fifty-one members of the international coalition in Afghanistan have died in similar attacks over the past year, and the recruiting of new Afghan security personnel was suspended pending new screening measures.