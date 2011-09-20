Afghan Peace Process in Jeopardy

CHEAT SHEET
While meeting with members of the Taliban, Afghan High Peace Council chairman Burhanuddin Rabbani was killed by a bomb attack on his home. The suicide bomber, who hid explosives in a turban, also killed four bodyguards and an adviser to Afghan President Hamid Karzai. Rabbani, a former Afghan president, was tasked with negotiating a treaty with the Taliban to end 10 years of warfare. The assassination could be a devastating blow to the peace process. It is unclear whether the two Taliban members with whom Rabbani was meeting at the time had anything to do with the attack. Rabbani often spoke out against suicide bombings.