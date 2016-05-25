CHEAT SHEET
    Afghan Taliban Announce New Leader

    CHAIN OF SUCCESSION

    The Afghan Taliban announced their new leader will be Mawlawi Haibatullah Akhundzada, following the death of Mullah Akhtar Mansour, who was killed in a drone strike by the U.S. on Saturday in Pakistan. Wednesday’s announcement was the first time the Taliban had acknowledged Mansour’s death. Militant attacks reportedly escalated under Mansour’s rule. Akhundzada was a deputy to him and is a former head of the Taliban courts. NBC News reports Akhundzada has previously issued religious edicts that justify attacks on U.S. military forces.

