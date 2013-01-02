Afghan Warlord: Harry a ‘Jackal’

In fairness to Prince Harry, his drunken adventures all seem to take place far away from the battlefield. A powerful Afghan warlord called Prince Harry a “jackal” who has “come to Afghanistan to kill innocents while drunk,” according to an interview with the warlord in The Telegraph on Wednesday. The interview took an even more disturbing turn when the warlord, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, said that during a recent attack on Harry’s base, “the prince saw that he was the one about to be hunted and was searching for a hole in which to hide himself.” “It seems the British authorities still dream about the times of the eighteenth and nineteenth century and they want their ambassador to be treated like viceroy and their prince in uniform to hunt for human beings and play the satanic role that they used to play in the past.”
