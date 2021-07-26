Afghanistan Civilians Are Being Killed at a Record Rate, UN Reports
‘GRIM AND CHILLING’
More civilians are being killed in Afghanistan than any other time in the country’s violent past, according to new report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. Nearly 800 people have been killed, and 1,600 wounded in May and June, as the U.S. began to withdraw its troops. Most were killed by roadside bombs or died in the crossfire between the Taliban and the government-backed military. Deborah Lyons, the UN’s special representative in Afghanistan, warned the worsening situation was on a “grim and chilling trajectory,” adding that if something isn’t done soon, the “consequences for Afghan civilians could be catastrophic.” Fighting has increased as the Taliban exploits the vacuum created by the withdrawal of foreign troops that began in May. The UN warned that the death toll could rise substantially as fighting moves to urban areas.