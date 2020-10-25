CHEAT SHEET
Afghanistan Claims to Have Killed Al-Qaeda Leader Wanted by FBI
The government of Afghanistan said Sunday it had killed Husam Abd al-Rauf, also known as Abu Muhsin al-Masri, a top al Qaeda propagandist wanted by the FBI as American forces are being withdrawn from the region. The Associated Press reports that the announcement of the killing came after an attack on an education center near Kabul on Saturday claimed by the Islamic State which killed 24 people, which could stir more violence in the troubled region. Afghanistan’s National Directorate of Security intelligence service claimed on Twitter to have killed al-Rauf in Ghazni province. Al Qaeda, the FBI, the U.S. military nor NATO have confirmed the killing.