Pentagon Draws Up Afghan Withdrawal Plan to Pre-Empt a Snap Decision From Trump, Says Report
The Pentagon has drawn up plans for an abrupt withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan—in case President Trump makes a snap decision to pull American forces out of the country like he did in Syria, NBC News reports. Trump’s order to withdraw from Syria this month blindsided senior officials at the Pentagon, the State Department, the White House, lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and America’s allies in Europe and the Middle East. The Pentagon doesn’t want to be caught out again, and has reportedly started contingency planning in case Trump suddenly orders all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. One official told the network that the move is just “prudent planning,” and another said Trump’s approach to Syria was “a dress rehearsal” for what could later happen in Afghanistan. Trump has frequently talked about withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and, in recent weeks, has repeatedly stated that he wants to end American involvement in all foreign wars.