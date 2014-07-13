TOTAL RECALL
Afghanistan to Audit All Votes
In a historic deal, the top two presidential candidates in Afghanistan have agreed to a complete audit of the 8 million votes cast in the recent election. The deal, which was announced by Secretary of State John Kerry on Saturday, will implemented immediately. The results will be supervised by international monitors, and will be binding. Both Abdullah Abdullah and Ashraf Ghani, the two candidates, have claimed fraudulent ballots were cast, but both have also declared victory.