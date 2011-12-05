Afghanistan: We Need More Aid

CHEAT SHEET
The world is on the hook to help Afghanistan until 2030, according to comments from President Hamid Karzai at an international conference Monday dedicated to planning the country’s future. “We will need your steadfast support for at least another decade,” said Karzai—long past the 2014 date on which American troops are scheduled to pull out. He also called for money to help pay for security forces until 2030. The conference, in Bonn, Germany, was a bit of a letdown given that Pakistan refused to show up, more fallout from a deadly NATO raid on its soldiers last week.