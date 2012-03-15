Afghans Angry Over Removal of Soldier

Read it at Associated Press
A U.S. soldier's alleged massacre of 16 Afghan civilians may be about to scuttle the two countries’ agreement on post-combat operations in Afghanistan. Lawmakers there, furious that the suspect has been flown out of the country to Kuwait, are saying Kabul shouldn't sign the strategic partnership with the U.S., which would govern the presence of U.S. forces after the 2014 withdrawal. The U.S. military says that they did fly the suspect to Kuwait, but that he may still be tried in Afghanistan.